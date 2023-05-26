Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

