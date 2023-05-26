Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 2,252,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

