Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,734,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,475,349,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 459,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,389. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.