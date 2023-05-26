Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.18. The company had a trading volume of 707,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,666. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

