Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,527 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.82. 936,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

