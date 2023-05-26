Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $291.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

