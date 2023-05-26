Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 131,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. 1,290,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

