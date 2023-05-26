Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Keppel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KPELY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

