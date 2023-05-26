Kevin Lucey Sells 1,735 Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total value of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).

LON DCC traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,710 ($58.58). The stock had a trading volume of 116,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a one year high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,728.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,541.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 127.17 ($1.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,309.73%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.20) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($68.54).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

