Kevin Lucey Sells 1,735 Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total value of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).
DCC Trading Up 0.6 %
LON DCC traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,710 ($58.58). The stock had a trading volume of 116,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a one year high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,728.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,541.32.
DCC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 127.17 ($1.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,309.73%.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
