Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.3 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $29.45 on Friday. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYYWF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.04) to GBX 3,250 ($40.42) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,225.00.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.