Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,145 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 2,888,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

