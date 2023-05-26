Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. 3,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.3617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24. Koç Holding A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 6.95%.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.