Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.
Kohl’s Price Performance
KSS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Kohl’s
In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $220,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.