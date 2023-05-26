Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

KSS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $220,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

