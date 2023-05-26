Komodo Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $1.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00123212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00047059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

