Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
KEP opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
