Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

KEP opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 45,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

