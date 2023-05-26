KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:KBND)

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

