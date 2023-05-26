KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.86

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8625 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
KLIP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 54,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,715. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.
About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.