KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.86

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8625 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

KLIP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 54,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,715. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

