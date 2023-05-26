Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KTHAF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krung Thai Bank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC raised Krung Thai Bank Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KTHAF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.