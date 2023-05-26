Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 3.5%

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 104,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 637,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.