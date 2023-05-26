Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 3.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 104,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 637,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

