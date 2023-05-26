Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.77. Approximately 75,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 181,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

