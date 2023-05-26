Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Update

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Price Performance

Shares of Kureha stock remained flat at $61.99 during trading hours on Friday. Kureha has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $62.93.

Get Kureha alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kureha from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.