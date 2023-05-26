Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 788.9% in May

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.37.
