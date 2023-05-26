Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 788.9% in May

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

