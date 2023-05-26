Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 11,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,375. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

