Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Land Securities Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.