Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

