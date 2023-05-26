LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 17,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 249,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
LanzaTech Global Stock Down 10.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LanzaTech Global (LNZA)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.