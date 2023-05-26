LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 17,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 249,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

