Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.8% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.98% of Liberty Broadband worth $110,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,612,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,060,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 468,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 285,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $20,364,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

