Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.16. 210,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,780. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

