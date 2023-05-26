Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $705,117.93

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $114.05 million and $705,117.93 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,505,522 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

