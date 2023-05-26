Litecoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52.31 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $52.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,824,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,778,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00293428 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
