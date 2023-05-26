LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

Shares of LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,890,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

