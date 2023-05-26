LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
Shares of LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,890,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About LiveWire Ergogenics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.