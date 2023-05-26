Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $448.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,838. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

