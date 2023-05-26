Loews Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Loews Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.0% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,722. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.