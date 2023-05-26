Loews Corp Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 1,951,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

