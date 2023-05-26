Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

Logiq stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

