Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.70

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.06). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.05), with a volume of 469,233 shares traded.

Lookers Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £319.84 million, a P/E ratio of 464.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Lookers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,666.67%.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

