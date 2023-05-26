Lowery Thomas LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

