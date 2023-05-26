Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

