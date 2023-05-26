LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LXILF remained flat at C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday. LXI REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34.

Separately, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

