M28 Capital Management LP Acquires 56,200 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises 13.5% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.95% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 208,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,641. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

