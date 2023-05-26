M28 Capital Management LP Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 2.7% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 488,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,172. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

