Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. 420,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

