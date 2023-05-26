Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of MJDLF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.