Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Shares of MJDLF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.