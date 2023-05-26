Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

