Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 545.2% in May

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 0.8 %
Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
About Marfrig Global Foods
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.