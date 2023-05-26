Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 545.2% in May

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

