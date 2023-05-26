Marissa B. Espineli Sells 5,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 3,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,730.00.

Innodata stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Innodata by 34,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

