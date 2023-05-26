Mark J. Barrenechea Sells 9,085 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $125.54. 1,252,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

