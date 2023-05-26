Marvell Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 151,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 307% compared to the average daily volume of 37,213 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 26.7 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,119,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,237,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

