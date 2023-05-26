Mask Network Price Tops $3.97 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00014824 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $318.00 million and $58.44 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

