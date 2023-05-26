Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.81. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 20,096 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
