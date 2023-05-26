Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.81. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 20,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

