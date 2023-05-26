Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.36. 1,061,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $355.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

